16-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Shreds Jason Becker's "Altitudes"

French guitarist Tina S.—who has become a favorite of GuitarWorld.com readers around the world—is back with a new video (her third of 2015), which she posted to YouTube this past Friday, September 4.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to DragonForce—tackles Jason Becker's "Altitudes." The song, which was written by Becker, is the opening track from Becker's iconic 1988 album, Perpetual Burn.

After seeing the clip, Becker replied: "Wonderful playing, Tina! Thank you so much! I am honored!"

As always, Tina, who turned 16 earlier this year, is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais. Be sure to check out Tina's effortless covers of Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

