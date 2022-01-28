A 1995 Dumble Overdrive Special, valued at $175,000, has risen to the top of Reverb.com’s most-watched list

Howard Alexander Dumble's hand-crafted boutique guitar amps have long been some of the most prestigious, rare and valuable amps in the world.

Now, in the wake of Dumble's death earlier this month, the already-significant value of his rare creations appears to have skyrocketed, with a 1995 Dumble Overdrive Special vaulting to the top of Reverb.com's Most Watched gear list.

Listed by Play It Again Music, the '95 Overdrive Special is said to be wholly original, and have only 20 hours of playing time since 2001. Given its rarity, and with, allegedly, so little wear and tear, the amp has been listed for an astonishing $175,000.

The amp also comes with its original footswitch, said to be a “hard to find” item.

If you don't happen to have $175,000 laying around at this very moment, Play It Again Music is also reportedly accepting guitars of equal value as payment for the amp, saying “one or 100, let me know what you have.” Grab your '59 Les Pauls if you've got 'em!

To see the full listing, and more photos of the Overdrive Special, stop by Reverb.com.

Dumble's recent death prompted a number of tributes from guitarists – Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Orianthi and Joe Bonamassa among them – who used his amplifiers.

"He inspired me both as a person and a player and he elevated my music with the amps he created for me," Shepherd wrote of Dumble. "I will forever cherish our friendship and never forget his example."