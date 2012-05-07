2012 New York Guitar Show & Exposition Wrap Up

The 2012 New York Guitar Show & Exposition, which took place April 28 and 29 in Merrick, New York, was a true success.

The show, which was sponsored by Guitar World, drew visitors from as far away as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Maryland and Boston.

"People with and without guitars for sale/trade were lined up at the door before we opened," said Richard Johnson, show founder. "Some tried to sneak in early, but were escorted from the building and put back on line.

"Attendance was brisk and stayed this way for hours. We saw a steady stream of people with the aisles swelling within an hour of opening and staying this way till after 4 p.m. on Saturday. We had many we had to ask to leave at closing at 6 p.m. Total attendance for Saturday was 1,150. Total attendance for Sunday was 689."

"I want to give everybody a giant and deeply appreciated thank you," Johnson added."Whether you exhibited or bought an ad in the program guide -- or both, you are all wonderful people and were truly fantastic to deal with both on a personal and business level through this last 8 months I have been putting this show together.

"Thanks, also, to those whom donated door prizes; Gibson, Music Emporium, DR Strings, Vigier Guitars and Guitar World. Attendees seem to really like the door prize and raffle aspect as they continually asked when the next raffle would be throughout the expo."

Exhibitor Quotes and Comments

"The NY Guitar Show was a resounding success for Pigtronix. Our local dealers sold through their entire inventory of Pigtronix effects and then some. We can't wait to do it again. Great work Rich!" -- David Koltai, President of Pigtronix

"Wow, I was impressed by the turnout for a first show but then again, I would expect nothing less from Long Island. I hope more guitar dealers will participate next year! Any dealer feel free to call me for a recommendation!" -- John DeSilva, My Generation Guitars

"We had a great response to our booth. We sold 10 guitars, a whole lot of pedals and even had customers go directly to our store right after the show. We sold a 1968 Gibson Black Beauty right out of our Vintage Lounge because of the NY Guitar Show!" -- Guy Brogna, ALL MUSIC, Long Island

"I had a great time, met great folks, sold guitars BUT I bought a ton of cool guitars!" -- Howie Statland, Rivington Guitars

We had a great time at the show, great folks on Long Island! Already psyched to do it again!!! Thanks Rich for all your hard work! -- Doug Meyers, Mountain Cat Guitars