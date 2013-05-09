2013 Orion Music + More Performance Schedules Announced; Tickets Available Now

The full performance schedule for Orion Music + More Festival, a music and lifestyle festival created by Metallica and their friends at C3 Presents, is now available at orionmusicandmore.com.

In addition, $90 Single-Day Passes, including all fees, are now available. The Orion Music + More after shows have been confirmed and tickets went on sale 10 a.m. EST May 3.

On June 7, Chevy Metal (featuring Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters), The Bronx and The Orwells will perform at the Majestic Theatre, and Baroness and Coliseum will take the stage at St. Andrews Hall. On June 8, Dillon Francis, Adventure Club and 12th Planet will keep the late night party going at the Fillmore. Full details are available at orionmusicandmore.com.

For the second year in a row, Orion Music + More will feature the Orion Art Series curated by Shepard Fairey. This year's art will feature custom screen-printed Orion posters created by the artist and will be available for purchase at the festival.

Orion Music + More will feature more than 30 bands across five live music stages plus a lifestyle element that reflects each of Metallica's band members many personal interests. Detroit will see the return of James Hetfield's Custom Car & Motorcycle Show, Kirk Hammett's Crypt, Lars Ulrich's Hit the Lights Film Tent and Robert Trujillo's Vans Vert Ramp alongside the Metallica Museum and many other fan favorite attractions.

Tickets for Orion Music + More are on sale for $150 for a 2-Day Pass and $90 for a Single-Day Pass, including all fees. Visit orionmusicandmore.com to buy tickets.