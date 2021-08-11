29 Pedals' OAMP promises 29dB of gain without compromising your tone

29 Pedals OAMP, the latest box of tricks from Believable Audio, is an output driver designed to give your tone a huge boost and, according to its makers, “provides final signal conditioning and sweetening”.

The pedal (pronounced ‘w-amp’) is being touted as a solution for those struggling with the sort of a tonal issues that can result from splitting your signal or sending it through lengthy cabling.

The principle is to offer a giant clean gain boost (up to 29dB of gain), sweeten your signal and perhaps replace your preamp and line drivers in the process.

(Image credit: 29 Pedals / Believable Audio)

Two toggle switches control the input and output gain settings (each one has a low and hi gain setting as well as a fixed tone filter). Meanwhile, the Presence and Level dials offer some subtle tone sculpting options.

Finally, it’s worth noting the inclusion of 29 Pedals' WHATEVER power supply, which allows you to plug in power supplies of 7.5 to 35 volts of AC or DC in either polarity, reportedly with no change in tone.

Head to Believable Audio for more information.