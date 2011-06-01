311 to Release New Album, 'Universal Pulse,' in July

Rockers 311 have announced a July 19 release date for their new studio album, Universal Pulse. Produced by Bob Rock (Aerosmith, Metallica) and mixed by 311 drummer Chad Sexton at the band’s own Hive Studio in North Hollywood, Universal Pulse is the band’s 10th studio album and the first to be released on their own imprint 311 Records through a partnership with ATO Records. The quintet (Sexton, vocalist/guitarist Nick Hexum, bassist P-Nut, guitarist Tim Mahoney and vocalist SA Martinez) will celebrate the album’s release—and their 21st year together as a band — with a headlining amphitheater tour set to kick off July 8 at the Capitol Federal Park at Sandstone in Bonner Springs, KS. The Unity Tour 2011 will run through Aug. 26 (see itinerary below) and includes Sublime with Rome and DJ Soulman & DJ Trichrome. This year’s Unity Tour marks 311’s ninth consecutive summer headlining amphitheatres and will see them playing a mix of classic tracks and new material, including the single, “Sunset In July,” which will be released June 14. Says vocalist/guitarist Nick Hexum, “'Sunset In July’ is a song about what this band loves doing most: playing live and watching fans dancing in the aisles and having the time of their lives.There’s no bigger inspiration.” On June 30, the band will perform “Sunset In July” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” About the album, Hexum says, “Everyone really stepped up during the making of this record. The tempos are faster, there are more guitars, and the whole thing feels like it has a certain swagger.” “It’s a musical journey with a burst of good energy,” adds drummer Chad Sexton. “It’s about making happiness available during tough times.” UNITY TOUR 2011 JULY 8 Bonner Springs, KS, Capitol Federal Park at Sandstone 9 St. Louis, MO, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre 10 Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest (311 only) 12 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE 13 Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater 14 Chicago, IL, Charter One Pavilion at Northerly Island 16 Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center 17 Columbus, OH, Lifestyles Community Pavilion 19 Omaha, NE, Red Sky Festival, Ameritrade Park 21 Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Art Center 22 Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre 23 Boston, MA, Comcast Center 25 Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 26 Philadelphia, PA, Penn’s Landing 28 Virginia Beach, VA, Farm Bureau Live at VA Beach 29 Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live (Nissan Pavilion) 30 Atlanta, GA, Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood AUGUST 1 Charlotte, NC, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre 2 Raleigh, NC, Time Warner Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek 4 Live Oak, FL, Pow Wow Festival / Suwannee Music Park 5 Live Oak, FL, Pow Wow Festival / Suwannee Music Park 6 Live Oak, FL, Pow Wow Festival / Suwannee Music Park 11 Lake Charles, LA, L’Auberge Du Lac Casino 12 Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 13 Dallas, TX, GEXA Energy Pavilion 14 Austin, TX, The Backyard 16 Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre 17 Salt Lake City, UT, Usana Amphitheatre 19 San Diego, CA, Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre 20 Irvine, CA, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre 21 Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl 23 San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View 25 Eugene, OR, Cuthbert Amphitheatre 26 Seattle, WA, Marymoor Amphitheatre