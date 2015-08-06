5-Disc, 154-Track Tennessee Ernie Ford Box Set Coming September 25

A box set entitled Tennessee Ernie Ford: Portrait of an American Singer (1949-1960) is set for a September 25 release via Bear Family Records.

The 5-disc, 154-track set covers the key secular recordings Ford made in the first dozen years of his career.

The deluxe 12x12x1.5-inch box set also contains a 124-page hardcover book with newly written essays, track-by-track album notes, a discography, label scans, and many rare photographs and illustrations.

The book was authored by three-time Grammy Award-nominated music historian Ted Olson, Ph.D., from the department of Appalachian Studies/Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies Program at East Tennessee State University. Olson also produced the set.