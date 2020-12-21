5-minute sneak peek of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back documentary released

In a bid to bring a "smile to everyone's faces and much needed joy at this difficult time", Peter Jackson, the director of upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back has dropped a five-minute sneak preview of the new film.

Sitting in a room filled with iconic Beatles electric guitars, Peter Jackson – whose Oscar-winning filmmaking credits include the Lord of the Rings trilogy – says the project is made of 56 hours of never-before-seen footage of The Beatles. The team working on the project also had access to 150 hours of audio which has never been heard before.

Jackson goes on to say that the montage of clips aims to give viewers a sense of the "spirit, vibe and energy" of the upcoming documentary, which showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius of the legendary band.

The film itself was intended for a 2020 release, although that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jackson says that, with New Zealand stamping out the threat of the virus, he and his team were back in the cutting room to finish the edit of what promises to be a "unique cinematic experience".

Over a backdrop performance of Get Back, the preview teases us with new clips of rehearsals and recordings at a pivotal moment in music history.

Along with this new footage, the film also features – for the first time in its entirety – a look at The Beatles' final live performance together, along with other classic gigs.

If that doesn't satisfy your thirst for Beatles documentaries, earlier this week Paul McCartney revealed he's teaming up with Rick Rubin to create a six-part mini-series documentary which delves into the history and music of The Beatles.

The Beatles: Get Back will be released on August 27 2021.