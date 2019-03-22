50 Classic Wah Riffs from 50 Years in One Take

A couple years back, to mark the 50 year anniversary of the Cry Baby, the first commercially available wah pedal, hitting the market, Reverb.com's Joe Shadid performed 50 of the most classic wah riffs in a single take.

Among the better-known classic songs he demonstrates are Earl Hoooker’s “Wah Wah Blues,” George Harrison’s “Wah-Wah,” Jeff Beck’s “I Ain’t Superstitious,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)” and Led Zeppelin’s “Dazed and Confused.”

Joe also tosses in a handful of lesser-celebrated entries, like the Sensational Alex Harvey Band’s “Vambo Marble Eye,” Frank Zappa’s “I’m the Slime” and Mick Ronson’s “Angel No. 9.”