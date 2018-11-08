A Perfect Circle Share Apocalyptic-Themed Video for "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”

A Perfect Circle have shared the official video for “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish,” from their most recent album, Eat the Elephant.

The video, directed by Kyle Cogan, pairs disturbing imagery with the “atomic pageantry” described in the lyrics. “Welcome to the new normal,” said singer Maynard James Keenan about the subject matter portrayed in the clip.

Earlier this year APC guitarist Billy Howerdel spoke to Guitar World about the compositional approach he took on Eat the Elephant. Instead of starting with guitar riffs, arpeggios or effect loops as he had in the past, Howerdel instead began most of the songs on keyboards and then either transposed the material to guitar or used the guitar to provide complimentary melodies and atmospheric flourishes. “A few years ago I decided to dig fully into synths and keys, which I was very bad at,” he explained. “And once I became a little better it allowed me to push my creativity instead of falling into a pattern.”

A Perfect Circle are currently out on a U.S. and European tour. All upcoming dates are below.

A Perfect Circle tour dates:

November 9 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)

November 10 Madison, WI Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

November 11 Minneapolis, MN Armory (93X Radio Show)

November 13 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center

November 14 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

November 17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center

November 18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

November 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

December 2 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Academy

December 3 Manchester, UK Victoria Warehouse

December 5 London, UK Wembley Arena Pavilion

December 6 Paris, France Zenith Paris – La Villette

December 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

December 9 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

December 10 Cologne, Germany Palladium

December 12 Copenhagen, Denmark Forum Copenhagen

December 13 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg

December 15 Kraków, Poland Tauron Arena Kraków

December 16 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadhalle

December 18 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

December 19 Rome, Italy Palalottomatica