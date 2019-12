German metal legends Accept have announced that the title of their forthcoming new album will be Stalingrad, and is set for a tentative spring 2012 release date through Nuclear Blast Records.

After a decade-plus hiatus, Accept returned last year to release Blood of the Nations with new vocalist Mark Tornillo. The album has moved over 27,000 units in the U.S., and debuted at No. 187 on the Billboard charts upon its release.