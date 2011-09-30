Accept Start Work on New Album

Udo or not, it's always exciting to hear new material from German metal legends Accept. Which is good, considering the band have just started work on the follow-up to last year's Blood of the Nations.

The band will be working on the new album with famed British producer Andy Sneap, who among others, has worked with Megadeth, Exodus, Arch Enemy and Nevermore. Sneap also produced the band's last album, the aforementioned Blood of the Nations

On working with Sneap again, Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffman had this to say: “Accept and Andy Sneap have the perfect synergy. This was so clear with Blood Of The Nations and we are excited to continue on that path. Andy is not only an amazing and prolific producer, but also a very good friend who has long become a member of the Accept family.”