AC/DC Announce 2016 American Tour Dates

AC/DC have announced the next next leg of their "Rock or Bust" World Tour.

These new American dates kick off February 2 in Tacoma, Washington, and run through April 4 in New York City.

You can check out all the dates below. Tickets are on sale starting December 18. For more information visit ACDC.com.

The American Tour date announcement comes after a massive year for the band, with them kicking off the 57th annual Grammy Awards, headlining at Coachella, and completing 28 shows in Europe, 14 shows in North America and 11 shows in Australia/New Zealand.

AC/DC North American Tour Dates: