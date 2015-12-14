AC/DC Announce 2016 American Tour Dates

AC/DC have announced the next next leg of their "Rock or Bust" World Tour.
These new American dates kick off February 2 in Tacoma, Washington, and run through April 4 in New York City.
You can check out all the dates below. Tickets are on sale starting December 18. For more information visit ACDC.com.
The American Tour date announcement comes after a massive year for the band, with them kicking off the 57th annual Grammy Awards, headlining at Coachella, and completing 28 shows in Europe, 14 shows in North America and 11 shows in Australia/New Zealand.
AC/DC North American Tour Dates:
- February 2 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- February 5 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Arena
- February 8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- February 11 Fargo, ND Fargo Dome
- February 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- February 17 Chicago, IL United Center
- February 20 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
- February 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- February 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- February 29 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- March 8 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- March 11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
- March 14 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- March 17 Washington, DC Verizon Center
- March 20 Detroit, MI The Palace
- March 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- March 26 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
- March 29 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center
- April 1 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- April 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden