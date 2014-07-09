AC/DC Finish Recording New Album, Considering 'Man Down' As Possible Title

AC/DC have completed work on their new studio album, which is expected to be released later this year.

Talking to TeamRock Radio, lead singer Brian Johnson said he and the band have considered calling the album Man Down in reference to guitarist Malcolm Young's health problems — problems that have forced him to take a break from AC/DC.

AC/DC's new album was tracked with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

"It was brilliant over there," Johnson said. "We're done. I'm very excited and we've got some great songs. I wanted to call the album 'Man Down.' But it's a bit negative and it was probably just straight from the heart. I like that."

Back in April, AC/DC confirmed reports that Malcolm was stepping down due to an undisclosed illness, with some outlets reporting that he suffered a stroke. The group has since enlisted Stevie Young, the nephew of guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, to take Malcolm's place in the band for the recording sessions for their 16th studio album. Stevie Young played with AC/DC once before during a 1988 tour, while Malcolm stepped out to deal with his dependency on alcohol.

"We miss Malcolm, obviously," Johnson told TeamRock Radio. "He's a fighter. He's in hospital, but he's a fighter. We've got our fingers crossed that he'll get strong again. Stevie, Malcolm's nephew, was magnificent, but when you're recording with this thing hanging over you and your work mate isn't well, it's difficult. But I'm sure he was rooting for us. He's such a strong man. He's a small guy, but he's very strong. He's proud and he's very private, so we can't say too much. But fingers crossed, he'll be back."