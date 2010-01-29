AC/DC - 'Iron Man 2' CD Due April 19, 2010

Through a unique collaboration between Marvel Studios and Columbia Records, AC/DC’s music will be featured in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2, the sequel to the 2008 blockbuster film. In addition, Columbia Records will release the album AC/DC: Iron Man 2 on Monday, April 19, 2010. AC/DC: Iron Man 2 features 15 classic AC/DC songs selected from ten of the band’s studio albums, ranging from 1976 to 2008. The complete track listing can be found below.

Pre-orders begin today, January 26th at Walmart.com for the AC/DC: Iron Man 2 and at Amazon.com for a deluxe version of AC/DC: Iron Man 2 – CD+DVD and two LP vinyl packages. The film opens internationally beginning on April 28, 2010. In the U.S., the film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is scheduled for release on May 7, 2010.

The debut video from AC/DC: Iron Man 2 is the AC/DC’s classic album cut “Shoot To Thrill,” which was filmed live last month in Buenos Aires during the band’s highly acclaimed Black Ice World Tour, the second highest grossing world tour of 2009 according to concert industry trade publication Pollstar. The video also incorporates exclusive footage from Iron Man 2 and debuts today worldwide. Check acdc.com and marvel.com for more information. “Shoot To Thrill” was originally recorded for the band’s 50-million selling album Back in Black, one of the best selling albums of all time.

“Jon Favreau’s vision and passion for AC/DC’s music blend seamlessly into this incredible film” said Steve Barnett, co-chairman of Columbia Records. "The music really underscores the high energy and excitement of the film.”

“Music is an integral part of the Tony Stark and Iron Man experience, and we are pleased that Columbia and AC/DC are taking part in the franchise’s phenomenon. Through this relationship, the band is delivering fans supercharged Iron Man branded music through all our combined consumer touch points, from the movie to retail outlets and even virally with the debut of the new video,” said Tim Connors, Chief Operating Officer, Marvel Studios.

Jon Favreau returns to direct Iron Man 2, with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his starring role as the larger-than-life leading character, along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Mickey Rourke and Samuel L. Jackson.

Based on Marvel’s iconic Super Hero, Iron Man 2 continues the story of 2008’s box office smash hit Iron Man, which grossed nearly $600 million worldwide, and was the first feature film produced independently by Marvel Studios. Iron Man 2 is being produced by Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige.

AC/DC: Iron Man 2 Track Listing: