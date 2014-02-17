AC/DC Planning New Album and 40th-Anniversary Tour

If it feels like you haven't been hearing a lot about AC/DC of late, that's about to change in a big way this year.

This past Friday, in an interview with a Florida radio station 98.7 "the Gater," AC/DC's Brian Johnson said the band is about to head into the studio. He also said they're in the process of planning a 40th-anniversary tour.

"Well, you’ll be the first one to know," Johnson the Gater's Andy Preston (as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock). "Really, because we’ve been denying anything, 'cause we weren’t sure … but I think we’ll be going into the studio in May in Vancouver. Which means, we should be getting ready."

The new album will be AC/DC's first studio release since 2008's Black Ice.

"It’s been 40 years of the band’s existence," Johnson said. "I think we’re gonna try to do 40 gigs, 40 shows, to thank the fans for their undying loyalty. I mean, honestly, our fans are just the best in the world, and we appreciate every one of them.

"So, like I said, we’ll have to go out, even though we’re getting a bit long in the tooth. You know what?! It’s been four years [since we last went out on the road], and I’m really looking forward to it."

What's that? Can't picture AC/DC in 1974? Check out the clip below. It's the video for "Can I Sit Next To You Girl," their first single, from July 1974 featuring Dave Evans on vocals.