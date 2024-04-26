“That was the biggest regret. I booked the helicopter, and I stopped at Richie Friedman’s We Buy Guitars and sold it”: Ace Frehley sold his 1959 Gibson Les Paul to fund a gambling trip

By Matt Owen
( Guitarist )
Contributions from
Andrew Daly
 published

The former Kiss guitarist bought the guitar for $4,000 and sold it for $18,000 – but in today's market, it's estimated to be worth $350,000

Ace Frehley
(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Ace Frehley has opened up about his biggest gear regret: parting ways with a highly valuable ‘59 Gibson Les Paul Burst that he sold to fund a gambling trip.

Speaking in the new issue of Guitarist, the former Kiss electric guitar was asked whether there were any guitars from his past collection he intensely regrets letting go of. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from