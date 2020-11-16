Ace Frehley's stage-used 1993 Gibson Les Paul heads to auction

A 1993 Gibson Les Paul used and played extensively by Kiss's Ace Frehley is headed to the auction block.

Featuring a cherry sunburst finish and design customizations including an 'Ace' etching on the mother-of-pearl inlay at the twelfth fret, a planet etched into the mother-of-pearl truss rod plate on the headstock, and a 'Mighty Mouse' sticker on the back of the body, the guitar was the basis of Gibson's Ace Frehley Signature Les Paul.

Frehley also held the guitar – a part of RR's upcoming Marvels of Modern Music auction – on the cover of the September 1996 Kiss special issue of Guitar World, documenting the band's massive reunion tour.

The Les Paul features three DiMarzio humbucker pickups, pearloid tuners, a cream-colored pickguard, a standard rhythm/treble switch and four volume/tone knobs. The back of its headstock is signed with Frehley's name in silver ink, and features his trademark sketch of an Ace of Hearts.

(Image credit: RR Auction)

The guitar also comes with its Gibson hardshell case, and is additionally accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Frehley, and several images of Frehley playing the guitar.

Online bidding for The Marvels of Modern Music Auction has begun and will conclude Thursday, November 19. The current bid for the guitar is $9,572.

For more info on the auction, stop by RR Auction.