Acoustic 2022: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Cover Feature:

Total Guitar interviews four artists who are bringing fresh perspectives to the acoustic guitar:

Vance Joy displays a refreshing lack of reverence for his Martin, Maton and Gibson acoustic guitars. For him it’s all about songcraft. Tash Sultana’s recent Unplugged album sees them reimagining songs with part-acoustic/part-electric arrangements. Polyphia virtuoso Tim Henson is awe-inspiring as he breaks new ground on his new prototype Ibanez nylon-string. And, with a radical take on bluegrass, Billy Strings is making traditional American roots music relevant to a new generation.

Plus! We’ve compiled our top tips for acoustic guitar gigging, and created an in-depth nine-page technique workout covering everything from fingerstyle and flatpicking to the ins and outs of modern percussive guitar.

Interviews:

Geordie Greep

"The best stuff is when it's on the verge of collapse" – Creating magic out of chaos, Black Midi are at the cutting edge of modern rock music. So why is guitarist Geordie Greep hailing AC/DC as an influence?

Steven Wilson

"I love the idea of playing just one note and breaking someone's heart" – Porcupine Tree’s comeback album is a progressive rock masterclass, but leader Steven Wilson is no virtuoso on guitar. “Less,” he says, “is more...”

Charlie Griffiths

New Adventures In Prog: Haken guitarist and TG writer Charlie Griffiths talks about his extraordinary new solo album and profiles four of modern prog’s rising stars…

Learn To Play:

Jeff Buckley - Grace

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple Man

Passenger - Let Her Go

Lamb Of God - Nevermore

Reviews:

Sheeran By Lowden Equals Edition acoustic guitar

Blackstar St. James EL34 Combo and 6L6 Head

PRS SE Standard 24-08

Fender Dual Marine Layer Reverb

Plus!

First Steps In Guitar: Doom metal riffs

Beyond The Periphery: Haken’s Charlie Griffiths dons his TG tutor’s hat to bring you his very own lesson on cutting edge prog guitar

