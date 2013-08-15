Exclusive Video: The Sheepdogs Premiere Acoustic Version of “I Don’t Get By”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by the Sheepdogs. It features an acoustic version of “I Don’t Get By,” a track from their 2010 album, Learn and Burn. The video was filmed at Atlantic Records — in the old offices of Ahmet Ertegun, the late founder and president of the label. The Sheepdogs, who hail from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, released their self-titled Atlantic debut album last year — a disc that was produced by Austin Scaggs and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney. The album earned the band JUNO nominations for Best Album, Best Single and Best Group and was certified gold in Canada in 2013. The Sheepdogs won an international competition in 2011 securing them the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The win, decided by 1.5 million votes, also scored them a record deal with Atlantic, which issued an EP by the band, Five Easy Pieces, in 2011. After the band was introduced to Carney, he immediately began offering ideas for their next album. “He seemed strangely passionate about it,” the Sheepdogs' Ewan Currie says. “I think Patrick has a good sense of no bullshit,” Currie says. “A lot of making rock and roll is about cutting the fat and being a good filter. In the studio, he helped us refine the songs and found the best representation of each one possible. Plus, we wanted to be able to incorporate all different styles and I think our albums run the gamut.” The Sheepdogs are touring Canada now and will stop off in Seattle for Bumbershoot on September 2 before heading to Europe. For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.