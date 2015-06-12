Lego Bot Plays Of Monsters and Men's "Little Talks" on Guitar — Video

I know I should know more about the stuff I publish, but I'll admit right off the bat that I haven't touched Legos in decades, and I have no idea what Lego Mindstorms EV3 is.

However, I know a good-ish guitar video when I see one.

In this particularly good-ish "guitar video," we see a Lego bot—as programmed in Lego Mindstorms EV3 bundled software—playing an acoustic guitar. The Lego bot is actually playing a cover of "Little Talks" by Of Monsters and Men.

The video has received several comments on YouTube, and fastythefastcat, the YouTube user who's responsible for the video, has chimed in:

"I don't have any building instructions for this," he writes.

"I built this bot to fit this particular guitar and to play this particular song, and any variation on that would change the design significantly; the fretting part has been designed to play those four chords in that order, so different chords in a different order would need a different design, etc. I've tried to do a few closeups of all the main working parts so you could incorporate those ideas into your own variations. Hopefully I've given you some ideas!"

He has indeed, although I'm not sure what they are.

Either way, check out this interesting video. Be sure to follow fastythefastcat for more videos like this. Note that we've also included the original Of Monsters and Men version of the song, for reference. Enjoy!

For more about Lego Mindstorms EV3, head here.