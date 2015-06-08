Mass Appeal: Guitars Coming to New York’s Union Square for Massive Guitar Jam on Make Music Day

Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation is excited to announce the lineup for the 2015 Make Music NY Mass Appeal: Guitars event, taking place in Union Square Park on Sunday, June 21, 2015, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free of charge and open to players of all levels.

Hosted by Acoustic Nation and the New York City Guitar School, and sponsored by Martin Guitars, Ernie Ball Strings and Tech 21, Mass Appeal: Guitars kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with check-in and run-throughs of the play-along songs.

Guests will receive free Ernie Ball guitar strings while supplies last, and can also sign up for a chance to win a Martin LXM Little Martin guitar, which will be given away at the end of the event. The winner must be present.

The first featured performance begins at 4:45 p.m. with a special performance by one-man act, J. R., also known as The Bones of J.R. Jones. It’s through his live performances that The Bones of J.R. Jones has established himself as a spellbinding musical force, with J.R. playing several instruments – guitar, banjo, bass drum, high-hat – all at once, all by himself. Over several years performing, the traveling troubadour has refined his craft with the release of Dark Was The Yearling, his first, full-length effort. For more information, visit www.thebonesofjrjones.com.

The play-along begins at 5:30 p.m. with songs including Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space,” Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” and many others. The songs will be led by players such as Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore; NYC singer/songwriter Dorit, New York City singer-songwriters Craig Kierce and Melinda May; Brooklyn bands The Good Good and Bandits on the Run; New York City Guitar School instructors and students; and more.

The final featured performance will start at 6:00 p.m., featuring fiery blues-rock artist Danielia Cotton of Hopewell, N.J. Cotton’s natural gift of raw, searing vocal chops combined with a deep, buttery tone, draws from listening to AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and grooving to Mavis Staples, Etta James, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. Shortly after entering junior high school, Cotton received her first guitar from her mother and began writing songs hours at a time, an experience she said saved her. Cotton's latest release, The Real Book, was produced by Kevin Salem (Mercury Rev, Bad Brains, Lenka, Lisa Loeb). Learn more at www.danieliacotton.com.

The event will conclude with the announcement of giveaway winners and an electrifying final play-along of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” led by Cotton.

Attendees must bring their own guitar. To register for the event, and for more information, visit www.meetup.com/mass-appeal-guitars/events/222648141/.

Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation is also supporting Mass Appeal: Guitars events in other cities on June 21, 2015, with giveaways from Martin Guitar and Ernie Ball, songbooks and more:

Boston – makemusicboston.org

Nashville – makemusicday.org/nashville

Seattle – makemusicseattle.com