Musician’s Friend just kicked off its 4th of July sale early, and I wasn't expecting to see a gigantic up to $850 off Music Man guitars

Fire up the grill and light the fireworks, the 4th of July sales have started landing, and this year they are looking especially good. Of course, Independence Day has long been a great time to pick up a fantastic deal on everything from household goods to tech, but there's plenty out there for the musos, too. The aptly named Musician's Friend has started the ball rolling early, offering up to 60% off a massive range of musical equipment , covering everything from electric guitars and amplifiers to acoustic guitars and accessories.

As you'd expect, this sale has hearty discounts on popular products from the biggest brands, with literally something here for everyone. For example, you can take home one of the world's most popular signature models for less, with a whopping $600 slashed off the price of the stunning Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie.

Perhaps you are looking for a guitar that strikes a balance between drop-dead gorgeous looks and sonic versatility? Well, in that case, look no further than the Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre in Honey Suckle, which is down to only $2,799 - that's a saving of $700!

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 60% off

For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 6 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Do you like things a little heavier? Well, you can't go wrong with the Schecter C-1. Featuring a stunning figured maple top and high-output EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is a metal monster, and better yet, it has $200 off the price.

Don't worry if you aren't in the market for a new axe, as there are plenty of other categories to delve into. We have savings on favored tube amps and pedals, with an impressive $130 off the Universal Audio UAFX Max Preamp and Dual Compressor, and $130 off the gorgeous Fender 62 Super combo amp.

We've only just scratched the surface of what's on offer in this mega 4th of July sale, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself.

The sale runs until 6 July, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out. It's worth noting that with the Prime Day guitar deals also on the horizon, July could be the ultimate time outside of Black Friday to make major savings on new gear!

