Orianthi to Co-Host the 2015 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) is thrilled to announce that Orianthi will co-host the 2015 She Rocks Awards.

Honoring women who stand out as role models in the music industry, the She Rocks Awards is slated to take place Friday evening, January 23, 2015 in Anaheim, Calif., during the NAMM Show.

“The She Rocks Awards does so much for women in music and I’m excited to be a part of it,” shares Orianthi. “This event recognizes women who truly rock, and it will be my honor to be there to congratulate them!” A 2013 She Rocks Awards honoree, Orianthi is a platinum-selling solo artist and known the world-over as a masterful guitar player, having performed with artists such as Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Carrie Underwood, and more.

Hosting duties will be shared between Orianthi and the WiMN founder Laura B. Whitmore. “Orianthi is such an amazing role model for female musicians all over the world,” Whitmore comments. “I can’t think of a better partner for leading the She Rocks Awards!”

The She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Orianthi, Sheila E, Gaby Moreno, Malina Moye, Dinah Gretsch, Janie L. Hendrix, Mary Peavey, and more. The event brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, educators, fans and media to celebrate women in music.

The WiMN also recently announced its first honoree for the 2015 award show; Grammy-nomiated saxophonist, singer and songwriter Mindi Abair. One of the most dynamic and accomplished performers in music today, her latest album Wild Heart debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Contemporary Jazz chart. Abair was a featured saxophonist on the Late Show with David Letterman and American Idol, and has toured with rock legends Aerosmith. Additional award honorees will be announced soon.

The She Rocks Awards was previously held on Friday morning, but for 2015 it is moving to an evening event and will take place from 6:00pm to 8:30pm in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel. The event has sold out for the past two years.

The She Rocks Awards would like to recognize media sponsors NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard.

Tickets for the 2015 She Rocks Awards go on sale October 15, 2014. To find out more, please visit www.thewimn.com