Steve Hackett Premieres Epic Video for "Wolflight"

Fans of progressive rock around the globe can check out the premiere of world-renowned guitarist/composer Steve Hackett's new video "Wolflight."

The stunning and epic video is for the title track of his forthcoming album of the same name, Wolflight.

Hackett commented, "This video for my new album title track 'Wolflight' captures the atmosphere of the song beautifully. The story it presents is poignant, wild and powerful. It has a strong epic feel...I flew to Serbia to take part in the film and it was great to be involved. Enter the world of 'Wolflight' and enjoy!"

On April 7, world-renowned guitarist/composer Steve Hackett will release his brand new solo album, Wolflight, in North America via InsideOut Music.

WolflightBeyond the Shrouded Horizon in 2011. The album will be available in North America in two physical configurations, as well as digitally. Fans will have the option of purchasing Wolflight physically as a standard CD or as a deluxe version with a CD plus BluRay digipak, which will feature two bonus tracks.

The concept behind Wolflight is a new, unexplored chapter in Hackett's career. The tracks take the listener through a journey in space and time looking at the different faces of the endless fight for freedom. Wandering between parallel universes, Hackett explores contemporary and ancient cultures, from Greece ("Corycian Fire") to the Far East ("Wolflight"), the United States and Martin Luther King ("Black Thunder"), and also his very own childhood memories ("The Wheel's Turning") and the unresolved drama of domestic violence ("Love Song To A Vampire").

Steve Hackett's electric guitar plays a powerful role, although we also hear him on acoustic guitar, Arabian lute and twelve string, along with his strong lead vocals.

Guest musicians include long time collaborators Roger King (keyboards & programming), Gary O'Toole (drums), Rob Townsend (sax, duduk), Nick Beggs (bass & stick) and Amanda Lehmann (harmony vocals). Malik Mansurov on tar and Sara Kovaks on didgeridoo add an extra exotic element, plus YES bassist Chris Squire plays on "Love Song To A Vampire" and Hugo Dagenhardt plays drums on "Dust and Dreams." The innovative songwriting team includes Steve Hackett, his wife Jo Hackett and Roger King.

In 2010, Steve Hackett was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame at The 25th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony alongside his Genesis bandmates from the classic line-up: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. For more than three decades, Steve Hackett has been known for his innovative tone and extraordinary versatility as a guitarist and composer. He helped define Genesis' sound as lead guitarist in the classic line-up and went on to have a highly-successful career as a solo artist, and also as part of 80s supergroup GTR with Steve Howe.

