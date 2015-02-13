Adrian Belew, Matt Smith and Snarky Puppy Demo Supro Royal Reverb Amp — Video

Matt Smith, Adrian Belew and Snarky Puppy's Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti dropped by the Supro Amps booth at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show to demo the company's new Royal Reverb amp.

You can check out the video, which also features Supro's guitars, below.

This 2x10-inch vintage reissue with reverb and tremolo has headroom to spare and a huge, punchy tone. The Royal Reverb's stout 6L6 output stage can be configured for Class A or Class AB power at 35, 45 or 60 watts with selectable 5U4 tube or solid state rectifier modes. Street price on the Royal Reverb is $1,499 U.S.

For more about Supro, visit suprousa.com.