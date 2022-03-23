Aerosmith announce 2022 Las Vegas residency dates

Aerosmith have announced the 2022 dates for their long-running Deuces are Wild Las Vegas residency.

The shows – which would be the rock institution's first since February 2020 – are scheduled to run intermittently at Dolby Live at Park MGM from mid-June through mid-December.

“The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby," said Aerosmith's frontman, Steven Tyler, in a statement. "We are locked, cocked and loaded!”

The announcement comes in spite of recent speculation in regards to the band's future. During an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville podcast last summer, for instance, the band's long-serving rhythm guitarist, Brad Whitford, admitted that he himself was uncertain about the prospect of future live performances by the band.

During a discussion about how Brexit has made it harder for bands to get work visas for European dates, Whitford said "I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor. It is what it is."

Aerosmith also cancelled a long-planned UK and European tour in February – after postponing it first to 2021 and then 2022 – due to COVID-19. The cancellation leaves one non-Vegas performance on the schedule for the quintet in 2022, a homecoming show at Boston, Massachusetts' Fenway Park on September 8.

You can take a look at the Deuces are Wild schedule below. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public next Thursday (March 31) at 10 a.m. PT.

For tickets and more info on Aerosmith's Deuces are Wild residency, visit the band's website.

Aerosmith – Deuces Are Wild 2022 dates:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11