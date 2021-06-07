Brad Whitford has his doubts that Aerosmith will ever perform again: “Age is becoming a real factor”

Brad Whitford has thrown hopes of Aerosmith playing live in the future up in the air in a new appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville podcast.

In an episode with the blues ace – which aired last week (June 2) – the Aerosmith guitarist comments on the band's scheduled European tour.

“They tried to plan one last year, and [now] they're talking about next year,” he told Bonamassa. “It's a pipe dream right now. Nothing's going to happen for a long time. Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's going to happen.”

Following a conversation regarding Brexit and difficulty obtaining work visas for European dates, Whitford adds that he has his “doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again,” noting that “age is becoming a real factor”.

Back in late 2019, Aerosmith scheduled a tour in June and July of 2020 in celebration of their 50th anniversary. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the run was postponed until summer 2021. The rescheduled dates were ultimately postponed again in February this year.

According to the band's website, the dates are now scheduled throughout summer 2022.

The podcast also sees Whitford and Bonamassa discuss the paranoia associated with bringing an original 1959 Fender Stratocaster on tour, making eye contact with the crowd during small shows and Aerosmith's blue-collar appeal.