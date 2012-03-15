Aerosmith Mixing New Song for Upcoming 'GI Joe: Retaliation' Movie

When last we checked in with the boys in Aerosmith, it was revealed that the band would be contributing a track to a major motion picture this summer.

It's now been revealed that the film will be the new GI Joe movie, GI Joe: Retaliation, which is set to hit theaters in late June.

Guitarist Joe Perry revealed via Twitter recently that the track is called "Legendary Child," writing, "On the way to the studio with John B and BilliPerry to mix 'Legendary Child' with Jack, Warren and Steven."

"Legendary Child" is reportedly an outtake from the sessions for 1991's Get a Grip and will likely be included on Aerosmith's new album, which is still tentatively due this year.

"I think people are going to see a lot of Aerosmith later in the year," guitarist Whitford recently told thetimesnews.com. "We’ve got a new song that’s gonna be used in a major motion picture this summer, so that’s probably the first new music fans will get to hear. We may even debut it on ‘American Idol’ in May. We’re definitely planning on touring the U.S. later in the summer."

Joe Perry also went on record as saying America's rock band would be hitting the road this summer, citing a June kickoff date.