Aerosmith to Perform November 5 at Surprise Location on Streets of Boston

Consider yourself invited to a party Aerosmith are throwing in Boston on Monday, November 5, the day before their new album, Music from Another Dimension! is released on Columbia Records.

The band have announced plans to show up somewhere in their hometown — sometime around noon — and perform on the streets. That's all the band are revealing so far; they're in negotiations with city authorities, who will let them reveal the concert location that morning.

November 5 also happens to be the day before Election Day.

"People, get out and vote," says Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. "For whomever you like. Just do it. Be a 'Freedom Fighter,' to quote a song title from the new album. Anyone who votes is a Freedom Fighter."

The second leg of The Global Warming Tour will kick off November 8. The month-long, 14-city arena tour will bring them and support act Cheap Trick to New York City (Madison Square Garden), Los Angeles (Staples Center) and Las Vegas (MGM Grand Garden Arena), among other cities.

For more about the band, the new album and the tour, visit aerosmith.com and the band's Facebook page.