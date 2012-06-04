Aerosmith Post Teaser for "Legendary Child" Music Video

Aerosmith have posted a new teaser clip for their upcoming music video for "Legendary Child," their first music video in eight years. Watch it below.

"Legendary Child" is the first track to debut from the band's upcoming fifteenth studio album, Music From Another Dimension.

"This record is different from the recent past, say the last 20 years, where everybody is getting in the studio and throwing down their songs," Joe Perry recently told Billboard.com. "This record is a lot more band-written stuff than there has been in the recent past."

You can stream "Legendary Child" below the video clip.