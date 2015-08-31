Aerosmith Premiere "Walk This Way" from 'Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014' — Video

Aerosmith have announced the release of Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014.

Due out September 4, the 20-song collection captures the legendary band delivering a scorching career-spanning show at Donington Park in Leicestershire, U.K., in June 2014.

Below, you can check out a just-released clip of "Walk This Way" from the film, plus a another trailer.

Filmed in high definition, the concert film—which premiered in February with a successful nationwide theatrical run—will be available on multiple formats: Blu-ray+2CD, DVD+2CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats for North America and DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats for ROW/Europe. It's available for preorder now.

Headlining the massive Download Festival as part of the band’s “Let Rock Rule” tour, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford unleashed supercharged versions of “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing,” “Dude Looks Like a Lady,” “Walk This Way” (check it out below), “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Toys in the Attic,” “Mama Kin” and many more.

In the Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 liner notes, David Wild—contributing editor from Rolling Stone—describes the performance as having “the same kind of power and overwhelming passion that has always remained at the very heart of the live Aerosmith experience…So whether you were fortunate enough to be there among the crowds at Donington Park that gloriously atmospheric night in 2014--or more likely, if you are just lucky enough to catch up after the fact today--there is only one appropriate shared reaction to what you are seeing and hearing here: genuine rock & roll shock and awe.”

"It's always an absolute hoot that leaves me howling at the moon, performing at Donington we couldn't have had a better time on stage that night,” says Steven Tyler. “I could feel the vibes of all the greats pulsing through the stage like AC/DC, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica and so many more.”

“We have played Donington many times but this performance was one of our best,” recalls Joe Perry. “Thanks to our fans who were there who helped us make it a night to remember. We are proud to have it be part of this theatrical series and it will give our fans who weren’t there around the world a chance to relive an ass kicking night of rock and roll.”

"We’re really proud and grateful to have been chosen to headline the Download festival at Donington for 2014,” Tom Hamilton adds. “It was an awesome experience and I think this film captures it. Special thanks to the insane fans who stuck with us through mud and rain.”

For more about Aerosmith, visit aerosmith.com and follow them on Facebook.

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 track listing: