Aerosmith: Video of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in the Studio Available

Aerosmith are currently holed up in their Pandora's Box studio working on their fourteenth studio album with producer Jack Douglas. You can check out some footage of Joe Perry and Steven Tyler in the studio, including some tasty guitar licks from Joe Perry, below.

Jack Douglas is no stranger to the Aerosmith camp, having previously worked with the band on 1974's Get Your Wings, 1975's Toys In The Attic, and 1976's Rocks. He also collaborated with the band on its 2004 collection of blues standards Honkin' On Bobo.