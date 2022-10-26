Aguilar debuts new micro drive pedal, the long-awaited Storm King

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

New distortion/fuzz pedal draws inspiration from the company’s Tone Hammer bass amp

Aguilar Storm King Micro Drive Pedal
(Image credit: Aguilar Musical Instruments)

Bassists who enjoy a chunk of crunch in their tone will be delighted to hear that American amp manufacturers Aguilar have added a new distortion/fuzz to their range of effects pedals, the Storm King. Taking its name from Storm King Mountain on the west bank of the Hudson River, the brief, Aguilar tell us, is to replicate the saturation channel of their Tone Hammer head.

“The Storm King draws inspiration from our beloved Tone Hammer amp, and in particular its drive circuit,” says Jordan Cortese, Aguilar Brand Manager. “We said to ourselves, ‘What if we took the handcuffs off that circuit and pushed it even further? What are some of the new distortion sounds we could achieve?’ Well, we did just that, and thus, the Storm King was born.”

Apart from the engage footswitch (which illuminates a cool blue LED) and the usual in/out and DC power sockets, there are three controls – Gain, Master and Shape, which we’re told offers a wide sweep of tones from a light tube-like saturation to an aggressive ripped-speaker tone. The additional ‘Kick’ button delivers a frequency boost for an extra bump in presence and punch.

The whole thing is constructed from heavy-duty steel and requires a 9V DC power supply to work as batteries won’t fit inside this tiny pedal. 

Aguilar Storm King Drive Pedal

(Image credit: Aguilar Musical Instruments)

The Storm King is currently available with U.S. pricing of $179.99.

For more info visit aguilaramp.com (opens in new tab).

