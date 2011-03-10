Al Di Meola Returns with New Album

Jazz virtuoso Al Di Meola will be releasing his new record, Pursuit of Radical Rhapsody, on May 15th, on Telarc International, a division of Concord Music Group.

In addition to Di Meola's new compositions, the album will include the guitarist's interpretations of the Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever” and the Judy Garland classic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with legendary jazz bassist Charlie Haden.

Pursuit of Radical Rhapsody Tracklist:

1. Siberiana

2. Paramour's Lullaby

3. Mawazine Part 1

4. Michelangelo's 7th Child

5. Gumbiero

6. Brave New World

7. Full Frontal Contrapuntal

8. That Way Before

9. Fireflies

10. Destination Gonzalo

11. Bona

12. Radical Rhapsody

13. Strawberry Fields

14. Mawazine Part 2

15. Over the Rainbow