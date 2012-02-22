Album of Unreleased Demos by The Ramones' Joey Ramone Expected in May

Several incomplete demos by the late Joey Ramone -- written for the Ramones and for his solo projects -- have been completed by other artists and will be released on May 17. The album, Ya Know?, will be the first Joey Ramone release since 2002's Don't Worry About Me, another posthumous album. Overdubs have been provided by Joan Jett, Steven Van Zandt from the E Street Band, Richie Ramone and members of Cheap Trick. "We got friends who were really friends of Joey," producer Ed Stasium told Rolling Stone. The overdubs were recorded in New York City in 2010. Tracks include "Rock & Roll Is the Answer," "New York City" and "Waiting for That Railroad." Ramone died of lymphoma in 2001.