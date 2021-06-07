Watch Kyle Gass's star-studded video for vaccine-inspired take on the Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated

Kyle Gass – one half of veteran comedy rock duo Tenacious D – has penned a Covid-inspired cover of the Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated.

The track – now entitled Vaccinated – uses the same melody and arrangement as the 1978 punk classic, but with a fresh set of lyrics pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination.

“Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now, I’m getting vaccinated. Waited so long that I wrote down this song – I’m getting vaccinated,” Gass sings.

For the accompanying music video – which can be seen below – the guitarist managed to track down a host of famous faces, including Toto's Steve Lukather, his Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black, Evanescence's Amy Lee, Danko Jones, actor John C. Reilly and comedian Samantha Lee.

Watch the video below.