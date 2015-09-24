Readers' Poll: The Best American Rock Band Ever — Allman Brothers Band Vs. Ramones

When Labor Day came and went earlier this month, it reminded us of the American labor movement and the contributions American workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the good ol' U.S. of A.

However, since we're Guitar World people, we couldn't help but apply those sentiments to music and the American people who made and make it—bands!

This, in turn, led to thoughts and theories about the greatest American band of all time, which led us to our latest readers' poll—the Best American Rock Band Ever! Yes, the gangs from Guitar World and Sweetwater want to get GW readers—you people!—involved as we attempt to crown the Best American Rock Band Ever!

Although we had thousands of bands to choose from, we decided to narrow things down to 32, which is perfect for a month's worth of intense—and fun (it's supposed to be fun, people!) matchups. All the bands were carefully selected by Guitar World's editorial staff (and one guy from sales).

Note that this poll includes current bands and bands that disappeared into the woodwork years ago. Also, if you're wondering why the Jimi Hendrix Experience aren't on this list, they weren't an American band. Hendrix was American, but he's not a band. Band of Gypsys were American, but they simply didn't make the cut based on the music released under the "Band of Gypsys" moniker. It's one of many tough sacrifices we had to make along the way. Speaking of which, be sure to read "How the Bracket Was Compiled" at the bottom of this story.

Anyway, here are our 32 American bands, which are presented in alphabetical order. You also can check out the entire 32-band bracket below.

Aerosmith, Alice In Chains, the Allman Brothers Band, the Beach Boys, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Doors, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Heart, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Soundgarden, Steely Dan, Steve Miller Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Styx, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Van Halen, the White Stripes and ZZ Top.

Enjoy our Best American Rock Band Ever Poll, which is sponsored by Sweetwater!

The Allman Brothers Band

Pioneers of Southern rock and the jam band genre, the Allman Brothers Band have given us, over the decades, some unbelievable six-string talents. First and foremost, there was Duane Allman, whose extraordinary slide and lead guitar work still casts an enormous shadow today. Though he was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in 1971, a handful of extraordinary axmen have taken his place. It was in the Allman Brothers Band that Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks first came to prominence, both emulating the sweet, sublime tones of Duane Allman, along with forging their own amidst the band’s durable, timeless songs. And let's not forget Dan Toler and Dickey Betts!

The Ramones

Although their music couldn’t have been more simple, the Ramones remain one of the most influential rock bands to ever walk the earth. Simply, the four guys from Queens made rock ‘n’ roll real again. Doing away with keyboards, solos and high concepts, the Ramones brought rock back to its absolute basics. Their deafening, aggressive tales of romance, misadventure and urban life set them so profoundly apart from their peers that the world is only just now beginning to appreciate their genius. Though the Ramones existed outside of any genre for most of their career, punk and metal simply wouldn’t have existed without them.

The polls are closed! The Allman Brothers Band have advanced to the next round. Be sure to catch today's matchup (and the updated bracket) at GuitarWorld.com. We've moved into Round 2!

How the Bracket Was Compiled

Here's how the bracket was—very unscientifically—compiled.

We drew the artists' names out of a hat (It was, in fact, a smelly Quebec Nordiques baseball cap) to help us create our bracket, which is available for your viewing pleasure below. Obviously, none of these of bands are ranked or come from a previously compiled list, so we chose purely random matchups to have as little impact as possible on the final outcome. We're actually pretty pleased with the way the bracket turned out.

Remember that, as with any poll, genre might occasionally clash against genre, so you'll just need to decide which artist has (or has had) the most to offer within his/their genre, perhaps which one has or had more natural talent or technical skill, which one had the biggest influence on other live acts, etc.

As always, you can vote only once per matchup (once per device, that is), and we'll be posting match-ups pretty much every day of the month, sometimes more than once per day, just to give you an early warning.