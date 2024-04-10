“The original Hentor brought a mix of tone and playability that empowered me to explore sounds I had never attempted before”: Alex Lifeson’s LERXST Limelight pickguard provides the transferable tones of one of his most iconic instruments

Alex Lifeson has teamed up with Mojotone to unveil his latest LERXST release – the Limelight pre-wired pickguard, which aims to provide the textures and tones of the Rush guitarist’s Hentor Sportscaster.

The HSS-configured pickguard seeks to remove some of the fiddly technicality that typically comes with pickguard and pickup changes, while delivering some Lifeson-approved Limelight tones.

While Lifeson’s LERXST project has already produced a fully fledged Limelight Strat with Godin, this latest release allows players to instead install that build’s ‘80s era Rush-replicating pickups into a Stratocaster of their choosing – making it a much cheaper way to obtain those sounds.

(Image credit: Mojotone)

That original Hentor Sportscaster was used extensively by Lifeson throughout the ‘80s, a decade that saw the band produce seven studio albums.

Mojotone says its HSS configuration sports “industry elite components” to replicate the single-coil-bolstered side of Lifeson’s playing.

The design pairs a humbucker with stainless steel blades in the bridge and single-coils for the middle and neck positions. Each sport Alnico V magnets for “a smooth treble response that cuts through the mix with punchy lows, and strong midrange presence.”

The single-coils have also been designed to match the output of the humbucker to ensure a balanced output and a “full and dynamic tone in every position.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Featuring a satin black finish, the pickguard has 11 holes, meaning it can fit a healthy array of Stratocaster builds.

(Image credit: Mojotone)

Finally, it offers controls for master volume and tone, which sit alongside a three-way pickup switch (neck, neck/middle, bridge).

Mojotone says the pickups are “highly recommended for metal, rock, and heavy distortion,” but adds that they're just as adept at handling clean tones, especially with those humbucker-balanced single coils.

“The original Hentor brought together a mix of tone and playability that empowered me to explore sounds and styles of playing that I had never attempted before,” says Lifeson. “Ultimately these things became signature parts of my style.”

The pre-wired pickguard costs $489.95 (as opposed to a more eye-watering $3,999 for a full Limelight guitar) and is available to pre-order now. Shipping begins later this month.

Head to Mojotone for more information.

Lifeson has been diving deep into gear manufacturing recently, using the LERXST banner to produce the By-Tor Drive/Boost pedal and the Snow Dog Octave Fuzz, which offered the “most horrific fuzz in the universe.”