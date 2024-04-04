“It can produce the most horrific fuzz in the universe”: Alex Lifeson debuts his second stompbox, the LERXST Snow Dog – paying tribute to the fuzz tones championed by Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck

By Matt Owen
published

The Rush legend continues his advance on the gear market with the LERXST brand, which already has a guitar and drive/boost pedal to its name

Alex Lifeson’s LERXST brand has continued to grow with the unveiling of the limited-edition Snow Dog octave fuzz pedal.

Image 1 of 2
LERXST Snow Dog
(Image credit: Mojotone)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.