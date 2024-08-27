“We shared the experience of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything else in this life”: The final track Eddie and Alex Van Halen wrote together will feature on highly anticipated new audiobook memoir

The drummer's upcoming book is a “love letter” to his brother, offering an “intimate and open account” of their personal and musical relationship – and it will include the last song they worked on together

Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The audiobook version of Alex Van Halen’s upcoming memoir will feature a previously unreleased song he wrote with Eddie Van Halen.

Alex's book, due on October 22 via Harper Collins, takes a mammoth 240-page retrospective look at his life and career. The accompanying track, named Unfinished, will be shared as part of the audiobook package. It is the last song the pair worked on before Eddie’s passing in 2020, and it will be heard as Alex tells his story.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.