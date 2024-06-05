“It's the end of anything that that could have been tribute-wise”: Michael Anthony gives his thoughts on Alex Van Halen selling all his gear

The Van Halen bassist discusses what Alex Van Halen's gear auction means for the much-rumored VH tribute project

Left-Michael Anthony of Sammy Hagar and The Circle performs at The Fillmore on October 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan; Right-Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California
(Image credit: Left- Scott Legato/Getty Images; Right-Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Michael Anthony has said that he believes the chances of any potential Van Halen tribute project have now been extinguished by Alex Van Halen's upcoming gear auction.

“I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction that he's going to be holding in the beginning of June. Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick,” reveals Anthony in an interview with Ultimate Guitar

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.