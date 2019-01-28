Alice in Chains Detail New ‘Rainier Fog’ Tour Dates

Alice in Chains have announced new tour dates in support of their most recent album, Rainier Fog. The outing kicks off April 10 in Vancouver and features mostly Canadian dates, with U.S. stops as well.

Last year, Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell spoke to Guitar World about recording Rainier Fog at Studio X in Seattle, where the band had worked in the Nineties.

“It was Heart’s studio, Bad Animals, at the time we used it [to record 1995’s Alice in Chains],” Cantrell said. “And you know, it’s basically the same as it was. These days, a lot of recording stuff is getting kind of left to the wayside because people just record on their fucking computers at home. So a real analog studio with all the cool gear — that doesn’t get used that much. Studio X, they basically use it for orchestras and video games and movie soundtrack-type stuff now. There’s not a whole lot of rock bands there anymore.

“And you can see that in pretty much any studio you go into nowadays. You walk into Henson [Recording Studios in L.A.] and the hallway is just lined with Studer tape machines that are useless now because nobody records with them. So when we rolled into Studio X, that place hadn’t really been rocked out in a while. And we like to fuck around with everything that’s in there. We actually had to shut down for a couple days and have them go through the board and get everything tuned up.”

You can check out the new tour dates below.

Alice in Chains Canada and U.S. tour dates:

April 10 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center

April 13 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

April 15 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

April 17 - Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 19 - Minneapolis, MN -The Armory

April 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

April 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

April 23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

April 24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

April 25 - Rama, ON - Rama Casino

April 27 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

April 28 - Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole