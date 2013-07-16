All That Jazz: How to Play "Out of the Blue"

The following content is related to the August 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

This month, I’d like to talk about the track “Out of the Blue,” from my latest CD, All Over the Place (available from the Heads Up International division of the Concord Music Group). This record is aptly named, because it features a variety of different musical styles, represented across the 11 new original compositions I penned for the record.

In writing the music, I had in mind the specific styles that I wanted to touch upon, as well as the talents of all of the great musicians that play on the record, such as bassists Anthony Jackson, Richard Bona, Victor Wooten, Dave Holland, Tom Kennedy, Will Lee and Victor Bailey, saxophonist Kenny Garrett, trumpeter Randy Brecker, and drummers Dave Weckl, Keith Carlock and Lionel Cordew.