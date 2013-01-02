Allman Brothers Band Announce March Residency in New York

As is tradition in recent years, the Allman Brothers Band have announced a 10-date residency in New York City in March.

The legendary Southern rock troupe will take over the Beacon Theater March 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets for the residency go on sale next Friday, January 11, at this location.

If, for some reason, you're out of town for the entire first half of March, the band will return, performing on April 14 and 15 at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden.