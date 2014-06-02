The Allman Brothers Band Announce Their Final Shows

The Allman Brothers Band have announced they're calling it quits.

In a press release sent out this morning, the band listed several late-October Beacon Theatre makeup dates — October 21, 22, 24 and 25 — that take the place of shows originally scheduled for March.

The press release goes on to say:

"Immediately following the four make-up dates, the band have announced [their] final shows ... these final performances also will be at the Beacon Theatre October 27 and 28."

The Allman Brothers Band have performed at New York City's Beacon Theatre 232 times since 1989, so it's the perfect place to host their final shows.

The current lineup of the band — Gregg Allman (vocals and keyboards), Butch Trucks (drums and tympani) and Jaimoe (drums), plus Warren Haynes (vocals, lead and slide guitar), Derek Trucks (slide and lead guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass) and Marc Quniones (congas and percussion) — is the longest-lasting version of the seminal band, which was formed in 1969. This current assemblage has been at it for 14 years.

In January, Trucks and Haynes issued a joint statement saying they'd no longer tour with the Allman Brothers Band after 2014.

Although Allman said the guitarists’ departure would likely mark the end of the band, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2014, he hadn't issued an official statement addressing the band's future — until now.

Trucks recently spoke to Guitar World about his decision to throw in the towel:

Why did you decide to leave the Allman Brothers at the end of this year?

It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I want to see the legacy end as it should — at the top. I don’t want to see Joe Montana in Kansas City or Muhammad Ali at the end of his career. It’s a rare thing to be able to go out on top and in great shape, and I think it would be great, but it’s ultimately not up to me, but to the original members, if they will continue.

Right. And people are waiting for a statement that hasn’t come, which would seem to indicate that Gregg, Butch and Jaimoe have not made up their minds about the future.

I‘m hoping that if it continues, it’s because it’s supposed to and not for personal reasons. I think from Duane until now, the band has given everyone so much and at some point you have to honor the legacy with real dignity.

I was watching Leonard Cohen receive an award in Spain and I was struck by acceptance speech, with him talking about how everything has an end but you need to recognize and honor it and treat it with dignity. He said that if you have the ability to treat the end with real dignity and beauty, that’s what separates things. I thought that was apropos to our situation.

For the rest of this interview, head here. Check out the band's final itinerary below.