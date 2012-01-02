Allman Brothers Band Call 2012 'Year of the Peach,' Announce Annual Beacon Theatre Shows

The Allman Brothers Band are honoring the 40th anniversary of the Eat a Peach album by hailing 2012 as “The Year of the Peach.”

They'll kick off the year when they receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award February 11 during Grammy Week in Los Angeles; the group will be mentioned on February 12 national TV broadcast.

“It’s shaping up to be a great year,” says Butch Trucks, who co-founded the band in 1969 with Gregg Allman, drummer Jaimoe, guitarist Duane Allman, bassist Berry Oakley and guitarist Dickey Betts. “We just wanted to make music that was honest and play it for friends, which is pretty much what we’ve done. It’s an honor to be able to be recognized like this.”

Up next, the band will launch their annual residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, where they will perform 10 shows beginning March 9 (See full itinerary below). Tickets for those shows go on sale January 6. The Allman Brothers Band have performed more than 200 sold-out Beacon Shows since they began the March tradition in 1989.

Confirmed New York City Beacon Theatre dates: