Allman Brothers' Peach Music Festival to Feature Warren Haynes, Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Allman Brothers Band have disclosed the lineup and details for their Peach Music Festival, which takes place August 10 to 12 at Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain and Sno Mountain Ski Area & Water Park in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The festival, which has an Allman Brothers Band flavor (and perhaps some Peach flavor), will fill multiple stages over the course of the three days.

The full lineup is below:

August 10: Zac Brown Band, The Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes Band, Dark Star Orchestra, Blackberry Smoke, Trigger Hippy, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Cabinet and 61 North.

August 11: The Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, O.A.R., The Wailers, Rebelution, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, Railroad Earth, Toubab Krewe, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, JD & The Straight Shot, Grimace Federation, Tauk and Miz.

August 12: “Wake Up With Warren” (Warren Haynes acoustic solo), Robert Randolph and The Family Band and Blind Boys of Alabama.