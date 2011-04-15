Amon Amarth Commence U.S. Tour

Amon Amarth (Photo by Steve Brown)
Melodic death metal titans, Amon Amarth, today kick off their long-anticipated near two-week run of live dates in support of latest studio offering Surtur Rising.
Dubbed “An Evening With Amon Amarth,” this special tour will find the band performing two sets each night with no openers. The first set will feature the band performing Surtur Rising in its entirety while the second will boast a collection of songs from previous releases.
Released on March 29 via Metal Blade Records, Surtur Rising has topped the charts both domestically and abroad and continues to reap praise from critics and fans around the globe for its sheer debilitating heaviness.
Commented guitarist Olavi Mikkonen: "We can't thank our fans enough for showing their appreciation of our music and making this album our most successful release to date. We are looking forward to performing the songs from Surtur Rising live and delivering a powerful, crushing set! See you on tour, cheers!"
- An Evening With AMON AMARTH
- 4/14/2011 The Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL
- 4/15/2011 Station 4 - Saint Paul, MN
- 4/16/2011 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS
- 4/17/2011 The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
- 4/19/2011 Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR
- 4/20/2011 Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA
- 4/22/2011 The Regency - San Francisco, CA
- 4/23/2011 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
- 4/24/2011 House of Blues - West Hollywood, CA
- 4/25/2011 Nile Theatre - Mesa, AZ
- 4/27/2011 White Rabbit - San Antonio, TX
- 4/29/2011 Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- 4/30/2011 Beacham Theatre - Orlando, FL
- 5/01/2011 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
- 5/02/2011 Jaxx - Springfield, VA
- 5/03/2011 Peabody’s - Cleveland, OH
- 5/05/2011 Best Buy Theater - New York, NY
- 5/06/2011 Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA
- 5/07/2011 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA