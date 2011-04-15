Amon Amarth Commence U.S. Tour



Amon Amarth (Photo by Steve Brown)

Melodic death metal titans, Amon Amarth, today kick off their long-anticipated near two-week run of live dates in support of latest studio offering Surtur Rising.

Dubbed “An Evening With Amon Amarth,” this special tour will find the band performing two sets each night with no openers. The first set will feature the band performing Surtur Rising in its entirety while the second will boast a collection of songs from previous releases.

Released on March 29 via Metal Blade Records, Surtur Rising has topped the charts both domestically and abroad and continues to reap praise from critics and fans around the globe for its sheer debilitating heaviness.

Commented guitarist Olavi Mikkonen: "We can't thank our fans enough for showing their appreciation of our music and making this album our most successful release to date. We are looking forward to performing the songs from Surtur Rising live and delivering a powerful, crushing set! See you on tour, cheers!"