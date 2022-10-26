These one-off Lego pedals meticulously recreate iconic designs including the Tube Screamer and Fuzz Face

Andertons has partnered with British effects builder Pedal Pawn for a range of one-of-a-kind stompboxes inspired by a range of classic fuzz and overdrive pedals. The twist: they’re all made from Lego.

The six stompboxes – of which only one of each will be made – take cues from some of the most famous pedalboard stalwarts from across guitar history, and will be raffled off to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust (opens in new tab).

Don’t be fooled by the potentially flimsy nature, though: each pedal has been built by Pedal Pawn, which super-glued the individual Lego bricks together to house custom-made circuits.

Starting with the Lego Tube Screamer – because that green colorway would be recognized from a mile off – the first offering on the list recreates one of the most popular overdrive pedals on the planet. It’s an unsurprising addition to the roster, given the Ibanez Tube Screamer TS9 is one of the most replicated pedals of all time.

The circuit contained has been created from the ground up by the Pedal Pawn team, and sounds like a faithful reinvention of the TS sound, judging by Andertons’ demo video.

Joining it are Lego reimaginings of the Fuzz Face and Tone Bender, with the former flashing a circular blue-brick housing that boasts the rubber slip pad and an “Andertons, England” logo in place of the modern “Dunlop, California” tag.

Based on the original that was used famously by Jimi Hendrix, Andertons and Pedal Pawn’s variation stays true to the original control circuit and, again, features a custom circuit.

The Lego Tone Bender, meanwhile, pays homage to the original Tone Bender MK1 from the ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll scene. Used by the likes of Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck, the pedal's aesthetics can be seen in its Lego counterpart, which flashes an elongated case and two control knobs.

Up next is the Lego Rangemaster – a quirky take on the iconic Dallas Rangemaster Treble Booster unit that became a go-to fixture for the likes of Rory Gallagher, Brian May, Ritchie Blackmore and others who used it to shape the sound of British Rock.

Rightfully dubbed a “holy grail pedal” by Andertons, its Lego alternative maintains the box format, and features the same control layout: a Mid/Low switch that seeks to push the amp and a sole boost knob.

Capping off the collection are the Lego Octavia and Lego Blues Breaker. Another Hendrix favorite, the original Octavia was developed by Roger Mayer and became one of the most distinctive effects of its era, making its way famously onto the Purple Haze solo.

Like all the Lego pedals, the brick Octavia copies the original control layout, featuring a single bypass footswitch and top-mounted parameter controls.

That just leaves the Blues Breaker, which takes cues from the Marshall-designed pedal that in turn was originally based on Eric Clapton’s ‘66 Marshall amp of the same name. Popularized by John Mayer on Continuum, the Lego variant features a custom-made circuit that aims to capture the low-to-mid gain drive magic.

Raffle tickets for each pedal can be purchased for £5 (approximately $5.80) apiece, with all money going towards supporting Teenage Cancer Trust – a UK charity that provides care and support for young people facing cancer.

The raffle will end November 7 at 10:45pm BST (5:45pm ET).

To find out more, and to hear the pedal’s in action, head over to Raffall (opens in new tab).